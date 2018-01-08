Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Bill to allow exception to single-prime contracting for certain state projects

Bill to allow exception to single-prime contracting for certain state projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 8, 2018 3:10 pm

With the encouragement of various construction groups and the UW System, state lawmakers could vote as early as this month on a bill meant to ease the way for approvals of state building projects.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo