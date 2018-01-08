Quantcast
Walker to talk next steps in prison overhaul in speech

By: Associated Press January 8, 2018 12:09 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he will use his State of the State speech later this month to lay out more details about his plans to remove juvenile inmates from the troubled Lincoln Hills prison.

Walker told The Associated Press on Monday that he will use his speech on Jan. 24 to talk about his priorities for his eighth year in office, which include the prison-overhaul plan he released last week.

Democratic critics faulted Walker for not doing more this year to move the state toward a regional juvenile-prison system.

Walker says he will talk in his speech about how quickly the changes can be made and what the next steps are.

Walker also says he will lay out other priorities for the year that deal with education and health care.

