Former AGC of Wisconsin lobbyist hired by RENEW Wisconsin

RENEW Wisconsin has named Jim Boullion, a former lobbyist for the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin lobbyist, the group’s director of government affairs.

In his new role, Boullion will lobby state and federal officials to increase the use of renewable energy in the state, according to a news release.

“Jim brings us years of experience in Wisconsin politics and a broad network of relationships with utilities, business, labor and other politically active organizations that are critically important in our efforts to advance renewable energy in Wisconsin,” Tyler Huebner, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin, said in a news release.

Boullion has lobbied for various trade groups for 25 years. That time includes a 16-year stint at the AGC of Wisconsin. He left the association in early 2016 after its board of directors decided to instead start outsourcing its lobbying work.

Boullion is also a past president of the Association of Wisconsin Lobbyists, had worked for the state Assembly for 9 years and had served as the administrator of the Department of Safety and Professional Services’ division of policy development.

“I joined RENEW because of its leadership role in the exciting changes that are happening in the renewable sectors of the energy industry,” he said in the release. “Renewable energy technology and pricing has reached a tipping point where it is becoming a mainstream and critical component of our energy mix, now and in the future.”