Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Francis Convent

BUILDING BLOCKS: St. Francis Convent

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 10, 2018 1:10 pm

The new convent is being built on the site of the former St. Mary's Academy/Marian Center, and will consist of a memory-care unit and assisted-living and office space.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo