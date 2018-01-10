Road builders: Draw of Foxconn increasing competition for highway work

Quantcast
By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 10, 2018 3:45 pm

Even as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation begins seeking bidders for more Foxconn-related highway improvements in and near Mount Pleasant, road builders are pointing to evidence that the massive manufacturing project is making a difference for completely unrelated work in other parts of the state.

