Baldwin raises $2.8 million in fourth quarter

By: Associated Press January 12, 2018 12:48 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s campaign says she easily out-raised her two Republican challengers in the last quarter of 2017.

Baldwin’s campaign said on Friday that she had raised more than $2.8 million in the quarter and has $7 million on hand.

Republicans Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir are vying for the right to challenge Baldwin in November.

Nicholson’s campaign said Monday that he will report raising more than $800,000 in the quarter. He has raised $1.2 million since he got into the race and has more than $500,000 on hand.

Vukmir’s campaign said she raised more than $400,000 in the quarter. She has raised about $645,000 to date and has about $500,000 on hand.

Outside groups have already spent nearly $3.1 million against Baldwin and $2.4 million in support of Nicholson, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

