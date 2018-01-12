Business Digest for Jan. 8, 2018

Zenker joins MSI General

MSI General Corp. has named Bert Zenker a senior architect in the company’s design department. Zenker has worked at MSI General for more than 20 years.

Werner Electric Supply hires DeGroot-Schulke

Werner Electric Supply recently hired Jill DeGroot-Schulke as eCommerce manager.

In this position, DeGroot-Schulke will direct web and digital initiatives, as well as oversee and monitor social media, search-engine optimization and digital-marketing efforts. She has 17 years of experience in eCommerce and digital marketing.

KPH names new leadership positions

KPH Construction has promoted Daniel Scharff to vice president of construction and Bryan Henne as vice president of estimating and preconstruction.

Scharff has worked as a construction manager since 2007, and holds a degree in construction management from Milwaukee School of Engineering. Henne has eight years of industry experience, and also earned a degree in construction management from MSOE.