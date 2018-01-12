Wisconsin DNR to up camping fees at most popular parks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is releasing plans for a new pricing system for camping and daily admission at state parks.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that daily rates are going up at the most popular locations: Devil’s Lake, Peninsula and Willow River. There will be camping fee increases at 38 properties at various times of the year, whereas 36 locations will see fee cuts.

Ben Bergey, director of state parks, says the changes are estimated to generate an additional $1.1 million for the state parks annually.

The plan comes after state lawmakers had reduced spending on the parks system and ordered the Department of Natural Resources to rely on fees and revenue.

The Natural Resources Board will review the plan on Jan. 24. The new pricing system is expected to take effect after Feb. 15.