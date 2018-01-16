Crane maker Manitowoc moving headquarters to Milwaukee

The Manitowoc-based crane maker The Manitowoc Co. plans to move its corporate headquarters to northwest Milwaukee.

The company will lease a full full floor of office space with 16,266 square feet at the One Park Plaza office building in the Park Place office park.

“We are very pleased to relocate our corporate headquarters to the northwest side of Milwaukee, and maintain our corporate identity in Wisconsin,” David Antoniuk, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Manitowoc, said in a statement. “In addition, this move will allow us better access to infrastructure and a larger talent pool to meet the needs of our global operations.”

Los Angeles-based CBRE’s Milwaukee office represented both Manitowoc and the landlord in the lease negotiations.