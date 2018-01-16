Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Jarchow, Schachtner face off in special Senate election

Jarchow, Schachtner face off in special Senate election

By: Associated Press January 16, 2018 11:51 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Patty Schachtner, a Democrat, are facing off in a special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Tuesday’s race in northwestern Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District is to replace Sheila Harsdorf, a Republican who resigned to serve as state agriculture secretary.

The results won’t affect control of the Senate, where Republicans hold an 18-13 advantage.

Two other open legislative seats, both in southeastern Wisconsin, were also being filled Tuesday.

The Greta Neubauer, a Democrat, is running unopposed to replace retiring Cory Mason, also a Democrat, in the 66th Assembly District.

Rick Gundrum, a Republican, faces Dennis Degenhardt, a Democrat, in the solidly conservative 58th Assembly District. The winner there will replace Bob Gannon, who died in October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo