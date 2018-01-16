Jarchow, Schachtner face off in special Senate election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Patty Schachtner, a Democrat, are facing off in a special election to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Tuesday’s race in northwestern Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District is to replace Sheila Harsdorf, a Republican who resigned to serve as state agriculture secretary.

The results won’t affect control of the Senate, where Republicans hold an 18-13 advantage.

Two other open legislative seats, both in southeastern Wisconsin, were also being filled Tuesday.

The Greta Neubauer, a Democrat, is running unopposed to replace retiring Cory Mason, also a Democrat, in the 66th Assembly District.

Rick Gundrum, a Republican, faces Dennis Degenhardt, a Democrat, in the solidly conservative 58th Assembly District. The winner there will replace Bob Gannon, who died in October.