Apple to build 2nd campus, hire 20,000 in $350B pledge

By: Associated Press January 17, 2018 1:34 pm

Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. that will be partially financed by an coming windfall from the country's new tax law.

