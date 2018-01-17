Memo says Foxconn cost to taxpayers could near $4.5 billion

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 17, 2018 9:21 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new analysis from the Legislature’s nonpartisan Fiscal Bureau says the cost to taxpayers for Foxconn Technology Group’s planned manufacturing campus in southeast Wisconsin could near $4.5 billion.

The memo was released Tuesday by Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.

Gov. Scott Walker has championed the project and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a state tax incentive package that could have about $3 billion paid out over 15 years.

But the memo details other public costs, including $764 million in local government incentives, the $408 million expansion of Interstate 94 north and south and $134 million in road improvements.

Walker and proponents of the project say the $10 billion the Taiwanese company has said it will spend and its promise to hire as many as 13,000 jobs will transform the state and region’s economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

