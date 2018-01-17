US homebuilder sentiment slips; outlook remains good

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

U.S. homebuilders are feeling slightly less optimistic about their sales prospects, even as their general outlook remains favorable ahead of the spring homebuying season.

A National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo report released on Wednesday showed the group’s builder-sentiment index slipped this month to 72. That was down two points from December’s reading, which marked an 18-year high for optimism among U.S. builders.

Readings above 50 suggest that more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has remained above 60 since September 2016.

The two-point decline for January was expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Also falling were builders’ view of current sales conditions, their outlook for sales over the next six months, and a measure of traffic by prospective buyers.

Americans accelerated their purchases of new homes in November, making for the fastest pace seen for that month in more than 25 years. Sales skyrocketed by 17.5 percent amid strong demand and a significant shortage of existing homes on the market.

Sales of new homes jumped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 733,000 units, up from 624,000 in October. That’s the biggest monthly gain seen since January 1992 and the most homes sold in a month since July 2007, just months before global economic turmoil hit the housing market. Figures for new-home sales in December are due out next week.

Many buyers, unable to find existing homes on the market, are turning to new houses and condos. New construction, though, has been unable to keep up with demand.

And competition to find any home, with the unemployment rate at its lowest point since 2000, is growing tougher as prices increase. This month’s builder index was compiled using data from 355 respondents.