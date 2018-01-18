Paul Ryan boasts $10 million on hand for 2018 campaign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has nearly $10 million on hand for his re-election bid.

The Wisconsin Republican’s campaign said Thursday it raised $1.4 million in the final three months of 2017. That left the congressman with $9.7 million in the bank for his plan to get re-elected this year.

Ryan’s campaign says it’s his biggest haul heading into an election year in his nine terms in Congress. He was voted speaker of the House in 2015.

The Democrats Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers are running to take on Ryan. Ryan also faces the long-shot Republican challenger Paul Nehlen.

Bryce is a union ironworker. He says he raised $1.2 million in the final quarter of 2017, but he hasn’t yet reported how much cash he has on hand. Myers is a Janesville school board member. She raised just short of $183,000 and had $107,000 cash on hand.