State regulators approve permits for Kohler golf course

By: Associated Press January 18, 2018 8:39 am

KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have approved the first of several permits for a Kohler Co. golf course opposed by those concerned about its environmental consequences for Sheboygan County.

The Department of Natural Resources released documents on Wednesday which show wetland losses, possible harm to area waterways, including Lake Michigan, and increased congestion at Kohler-Andrae State Park.

The Journal Sentinel says the DNR has approved a permit to allow the company to destroy more than three acres of wetland. In exchange, Kohler will create wetlands elsewhere in the Sheboygan and Manitowoc watersheds.

Kohler has plans to build a championship-level course on more than 200 acres of forest land, including some in Kohler-Andrae.

Kohler also operates the Blackwolf Wolf Run and Whistling Straits courses in the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

