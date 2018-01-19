Bucks arena reaches 180-day mark, on track for summer completion

With the new Milwaukee Bucks arena about 180 days out from completion, work is starting to move pretty quickly both inside and outside the structure, an owners representative said on Friday.

“The 180-day mark, which is six months, is really a trigger for a lot of things that are going to be happening,” said Tom Bond, vice president of San Antonio-based PC Sports, on Friday. “One, it’s exciting because there are a million pieces of construction (materials) that are coming into the building now.”

PC Sports is an owners representative for the Wisconsin Center District, the entity that owns the new Bucks arena as well as Milwaukee’s downtown convention center and various other venues.

In recent weeks, Bond said, crews have been kept busy at the arena project installing seats, a central scoreboard, sound systems and exterior panels. Mortenson Construction’s Milwaukee office, which is managing the construction effort, is on pace to finish the work by July 31, he said.

That milestone is also noteworthy because it will mean the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the current home of the Bucks, will be coming close to winding down its operations. The Bradley Center is scheduled to be closed and demolished once the new arena is completed, Bond said.

Hunzinger Construction Co. is overseeing that demolition work. The contractor began seeking subcontractors for that project last summer.

The Buck’s new $524 million, 714,000-square-foot arena is going up near the corner of Juneau Avenue and 4th Street, a block north of the Bradley Center. Related developments include a recently finished training center and parking garage to the north, and an entertainment district to the east. The entertainment district, also being built by Hunzinger, will have three new buildings that are expected to house restaurants, shops and related commercial tenants.