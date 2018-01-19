Business Digest for Jan. 22, 2018

GRAEF acquires Miami firm

Milwaukee-based Graef-USA has acquired Miami-based Consulting Engineering & Science. The acquisition will add to GRAEF’s presence in Florida and the broader region. Before the purchase, the company had an office in Orlando, Fla.

For more than 30 years Consulting Engineering & Science has concentrated on civil engineering, coastal engineering and environmental sciences in south Florida. These areas will strengthen GRAEF’s existing services, company officials said in a news release.

GRAEF will operate in south Florida under the name Consulting Engineering & Science. John Guttman, Richard Bochnovich and Nelson Ortiz, who led the company, have been named associates of GRAEF.

Greenfire opens Wausau office

Greenfire Management Services has opened a new office in Wausau and has named Michael Murphy director of northern operations to lead the new location.

The Wausau office completes a big expansion goal for the company and will support development by the Forest County Potawatomi Community in Crandon. Murphy brings more than 30 years of construction-management experience to Greenfire.

Painters’ group donates to Sojourner Peace Center

The Wisconsin Painting Contractors Association last month gave $1,000 worth of essentials and toys to the Sojourner Peace Center. The group’s members donated in order to help those in need during the holiday season.

Twohig retires from Ahern

After working for J.F. Ahern for 35 years, the longtime employee Faye Twohig has retired.

Twohig started at Ahern as an administrator for the company’s fire-protection division before eventually becoming a purchasing manager. She retired in December.

NARI Foundation names spring scholarship recipients

The Milwaukee NARI Foundation, the educational and charitable arm of the Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Council, announced the following students have received scholarships for the spring 2018 semester:

Brodie Kerst, UW-Milwaukee, who is studying architecture

Daniel Kluew, Waukesha County Technical College, who is studying interior design

Hannah McClure, Waukesha County Technical College, who is studying interior design

Nathan Schulze, UW-Milwaukee, who is studying architecture

Lauren Tuma, UW-Milwaukee, who is studying architecture

Dylan Elvis Wallace, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, who is studying interior design and architecture

Sansone named Midwest regional sales manager of Atlas Roofing

Jennifer Sansone has been promoted to Midwest regional sales manager of the roof- and wall-installation division of Atlas Roofing Corp.

Sansone graduated from the University of Iowa. She is now serving as a board member of both the Iowa Roofing Contractors Association and Iowa chapter of Roof Consultants.

PRA names Broich partner

Kevin Broich has been promoted to partner at Plunkett Raysich Architects.

Broich joined the firm in 2017 as healthcare-practice leader and senior associate, and has more than three decades of experience in healthcare architecture.

raSmith promotes Cleary

David Cleary has been promoted to director of land-development services at raSmith.

Cleary has 25 years of experience in civil engineering. He will concentrate on leading the division, which has a staff size of 35 in Wisconsin, Illinois and California.

Dave Jones acquires Advance Electric, expands into new markets

Dave Jones has acquired Watertown-based Advance Electric, giving itself an electrical division. This follows the addition of a framing division in November 2017.

The company now provides plumbing, heating, cooling, fire protection, framing and electrical installations in residential and commercial buildings.