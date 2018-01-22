Proposal would require lead pipe replacement for certain city-owned properties

Milwaukee officials plan on Wednesday to take up a proposal that would have the city replace lead water-service lines on certain publicly owned tax-foreclosed properties.

Alderman Robert Bauman announced on Friday that he had introduced a resolution that would require that lead pipes be replaced at any one- to four-family residential properties owned by the city. The only exception to the mandate would be for homes that are scheduled for demolition.

Milwaukee has about 1,100 tax-foreclosed properties in its inventory, Bauman said. That number narrows “substantially,” though, when you take out commercial properties and residential properties that are to be demolished, he added.

Bauman said he would discuss with his colleagues and officials at the Department of City Development whether the proposed mandate should apply to all one- to four-family residential properties or only those that the city plans to directly invest in using initiatives like the Housing Infrastructure Preservation Fund.

The proposal is scheduled to be taken up by the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Works Committee on Wednesday.