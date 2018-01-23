Assembly to vote on bill relaxing rental regulations

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 23, 2018 10:15 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to take up a bill that would relax local regulations on landlords.

Under the bill, local governments could establish rental property inspection programs only in blighted areas and areas with numerous complaints, decreasing property values or increases in single-family home conversions to rental units. If an inspection doesn’t reveal a violation or the violation is corrected within a month further inspections would be prohibited for five years.

Local governments would be prohibited from enacting ordinances based on a building’s aesthetics. Stays of eviction for tenants applying for emergency assistance would be limited to 10 days. Landlords could charge potential tenants $5 more for credit reports and charge out-of-staters up to $25 for a background check.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Tuesday.

