Lawyers: Foxconn lawsuit not your typical eminent-domain dispute

Lawyers: Foxconn lawsuit not your typical eminent-domain dispute

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 23, 2018 12:47 pm

Wisconsin lawyers say a novel eminent-domain argument is being made in a recent lawsuit filed by several landowners in Mount Pleasant who are trying to prevent their property from being taken for projects related to Foxonn’s plans to build a $10 billion factory nearby.

