Proposal would require protective canopies near downtown Milwaukee building projects

A new proposal would require that certain building projects in downtown Milwaukee include canopy roofs to protect people passing by on city sidewalks.

The proposed ordinance would require the installation of canopy roofs on any project related to the construction, demolition or related work on buildings in downtown Milwaukee that occupy public right-0f-way space, such as sidewalks. The roof would need to provide “full pedestrian protection,” according to the text of the proposal.

Alderman Robert Bauman, who introduced the proposal, said it comes in response to the demolition of a parking structure across the street from Milwaukee City Hall. The structure is being torn down to make way for the new 28-story BMO Harris Bank office tower.

Bauman said there was some “tug-of-war” at first between him and the project team over keeping the sidewalks open and installing a protective canopy near the project site. The sidewalks near the site were initially closed once demolition had started late last year, but have now been reopened. Bauman said that people would walk on the street before that.

“I said, ‘Well that’s just not right to pedestrians,’ ” he said.

Bauman added that most big building projects downtown will take up some nearby sidewalk space.

The BMO Tower project is being developed by Milwaukee-based Irgens, and Madison-based J.H. Findorff & Son is managing the construction work.