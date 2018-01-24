Quantcast
WisDOT names inspector general

By: Associated Press January 24, 2018 9:15 am

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has named Craig Mayer its inspector general.

Mayer’s primary role will be to review all policies and practices of WisDOT and look for inefficiencies, waste, fraud and abuse.  Gov. Scott Walker last September directed the department to create the position.

Mayer previously worked as director of public works for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. He is a professional engineer with a background in project management and process improvement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

