Walker State of State claims take rosy view

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s State of the State speech put a good spin on his seven-year record and new proposals as he seeks re-election in November. But many of the facts, figures and statements bear closer examination.

A look at his comments:

WALKER: “The state property tax is gone.”

THE FACTS: It’s true that the Legislature, at Walker’s urging, eliminated the state property tax that had generated money to benefit the state’s forestry program. But what Walker failed to mention was the tax amounted to less than 17 cents for every $1,000 of taxable income, an amount equal to about $27 a year on a median-value $160,000 home.

Most property taxes paid by homeowners are levied and collected locally by school districts, cities, counties and technical colleges. In general, property taxes on the owner of a median-valued home are projected to be about flat this year and down about $22 next year.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum, which tracks property-tax changes throughout the state, has long cautioned against putting too much stock in the median-valued home number as a measurement. “It really doesn’t provide much information about what is taking place in individual communities, where the conditions vary widely due to differences in property values, tax levies, and tax rates,” said the group’s spokesman David Callender, a spokesman for the group.

WALKER: “Since we started requiring employment and worker training, more than 25,000 people have gained employment.”

THE FACTS: Walker is referring to the state law he backed requiring able-bodied adults receiving food stamps to be working or receiving job training at least 20 hours a week. He’s now calling on the Legislature to expand the requirement to 30 hours a week and also impose it on parents of children ages 6 to 18 starting in October 2019.

Walker is correct that more than 25,000 people have found jobs since the requirement took effect in April 2015. But what he omitted is that since then, an even greater number, as many as 86,000, have lost their food-stamp benefits. That figure includes people who got off food stamps because they had found a job. It also could be counting the same person more than once, especially if it’s someone who has gone on and off the program.

WALKER: “The biggest concern I hear about is from those who are worried about pre-existing conditions. With that in mind, I propose that we enact a law in Wisconsin that will guarantee coverage of pre-existing conditions.”

THE FACTS: The move to protect people with pre-existing conditions comes after Walker considered seeking a waiver to let Wisconsin opt out of the federal law’s pre-existing condition rules. When Walker first announced his support for a state law guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, he said he wanted the Senate to pass a bill already approved by the Assembly that would do exactly that.

However, the Assembly bill would only protect people who have had insurance coverage for 12 months in a row with no break longer than 63 days. If those requirements aren’t met, then insurance companies could charge more.

It would also only take effect with the repeal of the federal health care law known as “Obamacare,” which guarantees coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Democrats who originally supported the guarantee concerning pre-existing conditions no longer back the bill that passed the Assembly. In a switch from his initial statement, Walker is now saying he simply wants the guarantee and it does not have to be the bill that passed the Assembly.

WALKER: “Since it was first approved in 2002, the state has asked for an extension of SeniorCare four times. It is time to make this a permanent and stable program.”

THE FACTS: After trying twice to scale it back, Walker is now loudly defending the state’s popular program offering discount prescription drugs to people who are older than 65. Both times he tried to curtail the program, Walker retreated in the face of strong bipartisan opposition.

Walker had wanted to force enrollees to first sign up for Medicare Part D prescription-drug coverage and have the state program only cover what the federal one did not. That would have cut SeniorCare benefits by about 40 percent.

Keeping the program running in its existing form would require the use of a federal waiver that would have to be renewed every four years. Walker has said that if he can’t get a permanent extension, he wants one that lasts longer than four years. Permanent exemptions aren’t permitted and putting one in place would require a change in current law, said Robin Rudowitz, a Medicaid expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.