Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker embraces Democratic ideas in election year

Walker embraces Democratic ideas in election year

By: Associated Press January 25, 2018 12:33 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s embracing of Democratic ideas and proposals as he mounts his re-election campaign is generating some blowback from conservatives.

And Walker’s longtime political foes are cautioning that voters should focus on his record, not his promises.

Walker’s so-called “Ambitious Agenda” for his eighth year in office includes long-held Democratic initiatives such as removing juvenile offenders from the troubled Lincoln Hills prison and guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

As an added election year sweetener, Walker wants to send every family a $100 check for each child they have living at home under age 18.

Conservative talk radio host Jay Weber blasted that idea on Thursday as a rip-off of moves Democrats have made. Walker responded by saying returning money to taxpayers is conservative.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo