Couple to expand classic car restoration business

RANDOLPH, Wis. (AP) — This is corn country.

Most of the paychecks here come from the land where the wind blows unabated and where, this year at least, there hasn’t been enough snow to cover the stubble from the fall harvest.

Steve and Molly Gursky have found their niche on four acres along Cemetery Road in the town of Courtland. But contrary to common associations, what they’re doing doesn’t involve tractors, grain bins or spring plantings.

Their modest spread in eastern Columbia County in fact provides barely enough land for a couple of horses, three dogs, a rabbit, a cat and a front yard with a trampoline for their two young children.

The Gurskys’ livelihood instead comes from within their 4,300-square-foot Driven Restorations workshop, where they pursue their nostalgic dreams by turning worn, forgotten and sometimes-neglected vehicles into rolling exhibitions featuring high-powered engines, chrome and custom paint jobs.

Their projects have included a 1949 Chevy pickup, a 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 XL fastback, a 1969 Chevy Nova SS and a 1976 Chevy El Camino with only 26,000 miles on the odometer. Their current line-up, which is in various stages of restoration, includes a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am, a 1970 Dodge Charger and a 1936 Buick with a wood frame interior. Their rebuild project can take up to three years, allowing vehicle owners to spread out prepayments typically running anywhere from $75,000 to $150,000.

“We’re building high-quality and it’s meant to be driven,” Molly Gursky told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Cars that just sit around die, she added.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to drive your car,” said Steve Gursky. “They should all be driven.”

That guiding principle has been well received and their business model is flourishing.

The Gurskys, who founded their company in 2009, are about to embark on a big expansion of their shop. The $70,000 project scheduled to begin in a few weeks will add three mechanics’ bays, LED lighting and a new paint booth, as well as provide more room for custom body work and establish a dedicated metal and welding room. The project will also provide heat to a part of the workshop that new feels like an ice box.

The Gurskys also want to add staff. But finding the right person for their shop – someone who is willing to learn the trade – has not been easy. Technical schools teach collision repair and the basics of auto-mechanic work. By and large, students wind up in body shops repairing damage caused by deer, fender benders or big crashes.

Mechanics-in-training often go to car dealerships or smaller independent shops, although some gravitate to quick lube shops. The Gurskys assumed that, because of their rural location, they wouldn’t have trouble attracting candidates with a mechanical aptitude. But that hope hasn’t been fulfilled.

That’s why the Gurskys want to try to recruit current or recently graduated high school students and train them from the ground up. Here, once again, their hopes have not necessarily proved well-grounded.

They recently had an employee who lost interest after starting out strong.

“These aren’t quick projects,” Molly Gursky said. “He got bored and so the quality suffered and that’s something we will not compromise on.”

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is at a historic low of 3 percent. Employers in virtually every industry in the state are struggling to find qualified workers. The Gurskys are no different.

But, for them, there is an added twist. Because they are looking people with an aptitude for restoration work, they have a need for employees with an interest in classic cars.

The Gurskys have one high school student, Hanna Raley, 16, who attends nearby Cambria-Friesland High School and who has worked in the shop the last two summers while also driving a stock car at Wisconsin Dells Raceway Park.

“She does great and we try to give her stuff that we know she can do and then at least 25 percent of the time we’re teaching her something new,” Molly Gursky said. “If you want to make more profit, you need to invest in them.”

Molly Gursky said she will be speaking next month to students at Hanna’s school, which stands a few miles west of the shop, and wants to make arrangements to speak with students at Randolph High School.

“We want people to be successful in this like we are,” Steve Gursky said. “We love the old cars but unless the younger generation starts picking it up, these are going to be gone.”

Most of the customers at Driven Restoration are at least in their 40s, have some disposable income and a desire to relive past experiences as much as possible.

One of the best examples of the Gurskys’ crafit is a 1951 Ford Custom convertible that had been owned by the same family sincebeing purchased new from Grinde Motor Co. in DeForest for $825 following a trade-in of a 1949 Mercury. The car was driven until 1963, when it was stored in a farm shed and driven only one other time before being restored by the Gurskys.

Other projects underway include a stripped-down 1949 Buick in need of $30,000 worth of chrome and $8,000 of interior fabric. Then there’s the 1938 Lincoln Zephyr that had a V12 engine when it came out of the factory.

From 2005 to 2011, Steve Gursky had taken in the demolition racing circuit, destroying cars he now wishes he could have back to restore. He drives a 2016 Chevy pickup truck when it’s cold out and a restored 1970 Ford station wagon with posi-traction and a 500-horsepower engine in the warmer months.

“I have a thing for kind of oddball cars,” Steve Gursky said. “I see the Chevelles, the Mustangs and MOPAR stuff and I love the cars. When I envisioned this I really thought it would be muscle cars but I love the odd stuff.”