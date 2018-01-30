Quantcast
Mich. board to consider petitions of anti-prevailing wage group

By: Associated Press January 30, 2018 9:25 am

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group pushing to repeal Michigan’s law that requires higher “prevailing” wages on state-financed construction projects wants the state to certify its petitions without pulling a larger sample to review.

The Board of State Canvassers will meet on Tuesday to discuss the request.

Earlier this month, the elections bureau had said it would move to a second stage of sampling because, of the 535 signatures that had been reviewed, only 370 were found valid. That was just shy of the 373 required by a statistical model to automatically be recommended for approval.

A ballot committee backed by the nonunion Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan says it turned in more than 380,000 signatures for the veto-proof legislation. About 252,000 signatures must be valid.

The elections bureau says Protecting Michigan Taxpayers’ request to bypass the larger sample is “unprecedented.”

