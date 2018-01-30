Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Proposal could mean less legal costs, liability for contractors

Proposal could mean less legal costs, liability for contractors

By: Erika Strebel January 30, 2018 2:51 pm

A bill meant to shield contractors from legal costs and liability got a lengthy hearing on Tuesday, a day after two Republican lawmakers had introduced an amendment that would curtail parts of the proposal.

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo