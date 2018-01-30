Wisconsin operating engineer attending State of the Union speech

A heavy-equipment operator from Wisconsin will attend the State of the Union address tonight in Washington, D.C. as a guest of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Avery Smith, a resident of Little Suamico and member of Local 139 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, will hear President Donald Trump address members of Congress in the first State of the Union speech of his presidency. Baldwin invited Smith, who has worked on construction projects for nearly two decades, to draw attention to work to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

Trump is widely expected to give more details on his long-promised plan to rebuild U.S. roads, bridges and other infrastructure. During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to put forward a $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Baldwin is also stressing that these efforts benefit both U.S. workers and businesses.

“Washington needs to put words into action because Wisconsin is in desperate need of rebuilding our infrastructure,” Baldwin said in a news release. “It’s time to act on a plan that puts people to work rebuilding our roads, bridges, ports and water infrastructure. Strong buy American, hire American standards must be at the foundation of our plan so we can create jobs and boost local economies in Wisconsin.”

Specifically, Baldwin called for more investment into roads and rural broadband infrastructure. She also called on her colleagues to pass legislation she has sponsored meant to ensure the country’s infrastructure be built with U.S.-made products, such as iron and steel.