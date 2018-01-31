BUILDING BLOCKS: Commerce Court office building

Project name: Commerce Court office building
Address: Commerce Court, near Ballard Road and U.S. Route 41, Appleton
Size: 24,000 square feet
Start date: December 2017
Estimated completion date: August 2018
Developer: Commercial Horizons
General Contractor: Miron Construction
Lead Architect: McMahon Inc.
Number of workers employed: There are between 50 and 70 workers onsite at any given point
Significance to the region: The new two-story office building in north Appleton will have commercial and office space, which will be available to tenants.
Project Challenge: The project team has an aggressive schedule. Tenants are expected to move in later this year.