BUILDING BLOCKS: Commerce Court office building

Project name: Commerce Court office building

Address: Commerce Court, near Ballard Road and U.S. Route 41, Appleton

Size: 24,000 square feet

Start date: December 2017

Estimated completion date: August 2018

Developer: Commercial Horizons

General Contractor: Miron Construction

Lead Architect: McMahon Inc.

Number of workers employed: There are between 50 and 70 workers onsite at any given point

Significance to the region: The new two-story office building in north Appleton will have commercial and office space, which will be available to tenants.

Project Challenge: The project team has an aggressive schedule. Tenants are expected to move in later this year.