Wis. officials to lobby for $246 million grant to speed up I-94 road work

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com January 31, 2018 2:30 pm

In the wake of President Donald Trump's call in his State of the Union address for spending $1.5 trillion on infrastructure, state officials will be off to the country's capital to press home their request for hundreds of millions of dollars to speed up road work connected to the Foxconn plant being built in southeast Wisconsin.

