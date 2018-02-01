Christianson tops off long construction career

Larry Christianson looks back on more than 50 years spent in the construction industry and wonders if maybe he isn’t done yet.

Christianson, 70, retired from Dodge Concrete at the end of 2017 after 27 years with the company, which is out of Watertown. Since then, he said, he has been spending his time catching up with things he didn’t have time for before retirement.

But he also has heard from people who don’t want him to completely close the door on construction. There are offers for part-time work, he said, and he’s tempted.

“I do miss it,” Christianson said, “simply because I’m not seeing anybody.”

It’s a big change for someone who has had something to do with construction since he was 10 years old and doing excavation work for his dad. When he turned 16 and could drive, he said, he started working full-time during the summers at Moose Excavating in Jefferson.

Shortly after graduating from high school in 1966, Christianson was drafted and spent 19 months in Vietnam in an artillery division. When he returned, he went right back to construction, again working with his dad, who had switched from excavation to hauling sand and gravel, Christianson said.

He stayed at that until 1975, when he took a job at Brown Lumber building houses. In 1981, he switched to a ready-mix operation in Slinger, where he helped build the company’s plant and then worked as a salesman, plant manager and general do-it-all employee.

He kept up the do-it-all approach when, in 1985, he shifted to a job performing various road maintenance duties for the Aztalan township. After five years there, he made his final switch when Dodge Concrete came calling.

During his years at the company, Christianson said, he was a dispatcher, ran the company’s Jefferson plant, drove ready-mix trucks and, since 2004, spent most of his time in sales. Working in sales and driving trucks topped his list of favorite jobs, particularly the trucks. He said it was never easy to run the perfect load – one that was as close as possible to the right weight.

“The satisfaction,” he said, “that you can do a great job over and over and over.”

Christianson said a lot of people switch careers, sometimes many times. Yet, despite the different jobs he took at different companies over the years, he described his work experiences as being more or less straightforward. He has never once had to look outside the construction industry for work.

“I always liked excavating and the construction industry because it was so fascinating,” he said. “You could always see what you accomplished.”

Construction work, he said, has given him a visible legacy.

“I still go around looking at stuff I did 40 years ago,” Christianson said.

But those accomplishments, he said, pale in comparison to the camaraderie he found in the industry. What he’ll miss the most, he said, are the people.

“It was always satisfying, the friendships that keep going on,” Christianson said. “That is the most rewarding part, the friendships.”

It’s his fondness for that part of the job, he said, that’s making it ever more likely that he’ll try to pick up some work following retirement. Still, he said, he’s in no rush, particularly with his plans to be a camp host with his wife in northern Wisconsin this summer and to go on a two-week cruise sometime in the near future.

The temptation to work, he said, doesn’t mean he’s unhappy with retirement. He said he enjoys relaxing after working so many long, hard hours over the years, and he certainly doesn’t mind staying inside when the weather turns cold.

“I should have done it five years ago,” Christianson said.

The Daily Reporter: What is your favorite memory from your career?

Christianson: Getting done with a big job with no problems.

TDR: Which living person do you most admire?

Christianson: Pope Francis

TDR: What other job(s) did you consider trying?

Christianson: None. It was always about construction in many areas.

TDR: What is your greatest fear?

Christianson: Going to war.

TDR: What is your greatest extravagance?

Christianson: Wanting to buy new vehicles.

TDR: What would you never wear?

Christianson: A Speedo.

TDR: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Christianson: Being a better father and husband.

TDR: What would your colleagues be surprised to find out about you?

Christianson: That I jumped out of a cardboard birthday cake.