State lawmakers introduce bill to put I-94 east-west expansion back on track

Republican lawmakers on Thursday introduced a plan to put the Interstate 94 east-west expansion project in Milwaukee back on track.

The proposed expansion project, which would add lanes for traffic headed in both directions between the Marquette and Zoo Interchanges, was put on hold indefinitely after lawmakers passed a state budget last year that did not put any money toward it.

Now, Republican Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, New Berlin; Dale Kooyenga, Brookfield; and Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, River Hills; announced they plan to put forward a bill that would give the Wisconsin Department of Transportation the necessary authorization to move the project forward once again.

The legislation calls for the department to identify $25 million in savings by cutting out unnecessary expenses in its current budget. It also requires WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross to ask the Federal Highway Administration to once again authorize the project to move forward.

Last fall, the federal agency rescinded its “record of decision” on the project, a document that signified WisDOT had the blessing of the federal government to move forward with plans to expand the freeway. The approval came after extensive environmental reviews on the state’s part.

Lawmakers said at a news conference on Thursday morning that, if approved, the legislation would allow for construction to begin in 2021.

The bill also includes a provision that prioritizes a separate expansion of the I-94 north-south freeway in Racine County over the I-94 east-west project.

State officials hope to complete the east-west project by 2021, more than a decade ahead of previous schedules. The goal is to have travel lanes added by the time Foxconn Technology Group finishes work on its $10 billion manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

To do that, they have asked the federal government to provide the state with a $246 million grant. If that money is not approved, the bill would require the $25 million in WisDOT savings instead go toward the north-south freeway expansion.