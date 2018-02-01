Quantcast
US construction spending up 0.7 percent in December

By: Associated Press February 1, 2018 9:45 am

U.S. builders pushed construction spending up 0.7 percent in December to a record high. It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and came at a time when all big industries showed modest increases.

