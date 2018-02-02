Quantcast
After finding no benefit to prevailing-wage repeal in Indiana, group plans similar study in Wisconsin

After finding no benefit to prevailing-wage repeal in Indiana, group plans similar study in Wisconsin

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 2, 2018 3:33 pm

After finding that the repeal of prevailing wages in Indiana did nothing to benefit taxpayers there, a research group is planning to conduct a similar study in Wisconsin.

