Business Digest for Feb. 5, 2018

Milwaukee County hires new budget director

Joe Lamers has been named Milwaukee County’s new director of performance, strategy and budget.

He has spent the last decade working in local-government administration, most recently serving as assistant deputy commissioner in the finance office of the New York City Department of Social Services, where he oversee agency budgets that totaled more than $11.5 billion.

Lamers is a Milwaukee native and UW-Milwaukee graduate. He will begin his new role on Feb. 12.

EUA promotes Dufek

Eric Dufek has been named director of Eppstein Uhen Architects’ learning environments studio.

Dufek will focus on transforming educational environments, and work with clients, partners and the community. He succeeds Bob Vajgrt.

J&B Construction receives Milwaukee NARI award

J&B Construction Co. received a silver award in residential landscape design and outdoor living in the under-$60,000 category from Milwaukee NARI at the group’s annual Remodeler of the Year Awards.

The award was for a ranch home in Franklin, whose owners wanted a round deck built of the home’s patio door.

Callen earns Angie’s List award

Callen Construction has earned the Angie’s List Super Service Award for the ninth time in the company’s history. The award honors companies that have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2017.

Horton joins raSmith

Cory Horton has joined raSmith in its Madison office as a senior project manager.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, where his duties will consist of project management, consulting engineering, design services and grant writing.

OMNNI Associates celebrates 50-year anniversary

OMNNI Associates is celebrating its 50th year in business. The engineering, environmental and architectural consulting firm was founded in 1968, and has designed airport runways and aprons, roads, bridges and various types of facilities. It has also helped clean up a number of brownfield sites.

HMI employee celebrates anniversary

Peter Basten is celebrating his five-year work anniversary with Hurckman Mechanical Industries in February.

College interior-design displays returning to home improvement show

The interior-design display area developed by local college students will return for the 13th year in a row at the coming Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show.

The display area will feature the work of students from Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Mount Mary University and Waukesha Technical College.

The home-improvement show runs from Feb. 15 through Feb. 18 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis.

Construction employers add 36,000 jobs in January

Construction employment increased by 36,000 jobs in January to the highest level since August 2008, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America.

Construction employment totaled nearly 6.1 million in January, a gain of 226,000, or 3.3 percent, over 12 months. AGC officials also note the industry has added workers at nearly double the rate of the overall economy.

Residential construction added 19,000 jobs and 88,400 jobs, or 3.3 percent, over the past 12 months. Nonresidential construction employment increased by 16,400 jobs in January and 137,200 positions, or 3.3 percent, over the year.