Four ABC of Wisconsin apprentices advance to national skill competition

Four apprentices from Wisconsin area are going to the Associated Builders and Contractors’ National Craft Championships.

The group’s state chapter, ABC of Wisconsin, held its annual skill competition late last week in West Bend. The ABC, which largely represents non-union companies, announced this week that four of its winners will advance to compete in the national championship this March in Long Beach, Calif.

The winners of the skill competition were:

Jacob Moody, a resident of Plain and an apprentice at Kraemer Bros., for the carpentry category;

Ervin Westphal, who hails from Sheboygan and is an apprentice at K-W Electric, for the electrical category;

Benjamin Tordik, a resident of Waukesha and an apprentice at Gross Heating, for the HVAC category; and

Mitchell Corwith, a resident of Janesville and an apprentice at Janesville Plumbing, for the plumbing category.

The ABC of Wisconsin competition took place in West Bend on Friday, and included 35 competitors representing eight technical colleges and the carpentry, electrical, HVAC and plumbing trades. The day-long event included a practical competition in the morning followed by a written exam in the afternoon.

“The intensity of the competition shows exactly how passionate competitors are about their work,” Bill Rozga, chair of ABC of Wisconsin’s Skill Competition Committee, said in a statement.