Pair killed at Manitowoc Cranes site in Pennsylvania

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Two men killed in an accident at a Pennsylvania crane manufacturer have been identified but few details about the accident have been released.

Chris Robison, 49, of Marion, Pa., and John Marcoux, 66, of Chambersburg, Pa., both died of multiple blunt force trauma, Coroner Jeffrey Conner of Franklin County (Pa.) said on Sunday.

Another man was flown to a hospital with critical injuries following Friday morning’s accident at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove, about 65 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

Two other men had minor hand and arm injuries, Trooper Brent Miller of the state police said on Friday. He said he was unable to provide more details because of the various investigations being done.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is among those investigatin,g along with state police, the company and the coroner’s office.

Manitowoc, based in Manitowoc, Wis., has about 1,200 employees at the Antrim Township plant, which makes Grove mobile cranes and recently added an assembly line for crawler cranes, The (Chambersburg) Public Record reported.

Ion Warner, vice president of marketing and investor relations, told the paper that he was unable to talk about what type of crane was involved or what it was doing, adding that the company is working with investigators.

“The key is that we support the next of kin and provide support to our employees under these trying circumstances,” Warner said. “It will take time to understand the cause.”