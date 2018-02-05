Walker says he’s offering Kimberly Clark incentives to stay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he’s offering Kimberly-Clark “the same deal for jobs as Foxconn” to stop the consumer-products giant founded in Wisconsin from cutting 600 jobs.

Walker made the comment on Twitter on Monday without providing any additional details. He says he’s asking the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to make the offer.

Spokesmen with Walker’s office and WEDC did not immediately return messages.

The Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark announced last week that it planned to close manufacturing sites in Neenah and Fox Crossing, resulting in 600 job cuts. Kimberly-Clark makes Kleenex tissue and Huggies diapers and employs about 3,200 people in the Fox Valley.

Walker approved a state incentive package for Foxconn that ties nearly $3 billion from the state if the Taiwanese company creates 13,000 jobs and invests $10 billion.