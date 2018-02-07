BUILDING BLOCKS: Additions at Henry Vilas Zoo

Project name: New facility at Henry Vilas Zoo

Address: 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison

Cost: $1.6 million

Size: about 2,800 square feet

Start date: January

Estimated completion date: May

Owner: Dane County

General Contractor: J.H. Findorff & Son

Lead Architect: Dorschner|Associates

Significance to the region: The additions will include bathrooms, handicap-accessible stalls, a family and breastfeeding area and concession area with a slide-up window for sales of ice cream. Additionally, a new outdoor seating area will be placed near the zoo’s flamingo exhibit. The existing stalls in the 30-year-old lower restroom building have become inadequate and are not enough to accommodate the greater numbers of visitors who are now coming to the zoo ever year. County officials say about 800,000 people visit the zoo each year. The new building is also equipped with “green” features, such as LED lighting.