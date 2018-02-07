Major expansion planned for Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a major expansion is planned for the Dane County Regional Airport.

At news conference Wednesday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the airport’s director, Bradley Livingston, and other officials said there’s $25 million in the county’s capital budget this year to begin the multi-year project.

Initially, aircraft boarding bridges will be replaced. Phase 1 will also include selecting consultants for the design and engineering of the project.

Improvements in gate seating areas, common areas, restrooms and security are among the plans. The airport in Madison handled more than 1.8 million passengers in 2017 with nearly 100 daily departures and arrivals.