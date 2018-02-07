Quantcast
Republican Senate leader predicts ‘chaos’ at end of session

By: Associated Press February 7, 2018 9:22 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he expects “chaos” as the Legislature rushes to complete its business over the next several weeks.

Fitzgerald joined other legislative leaders Wednesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association. Prior to the meeting, Fitzgerald said that the Senate still has not determined which proposals, including those put forward by Gov. Scott Walker, will pass.

But both Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a measure that’s a priority of counties and local governments will not pass this year. That’s a proposal to remove the so-called “dark stores” loophole to force mega-retailers like Menards to pay more in local property taxes.

Vos says he thinks lawmakers are on the cusp of an agreement on overhauling the state’s juvenile prison system.

