Probe: Ex-UW-Madison housing employee accused of $100K fraud

By: Associated Press February 8, 2018 2:13 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say a former employee of University Housing is accused of fraud.

The university said on Thursday an internal investigation found reason to suspect the former employee had defrauded the division of more than $100,000 worht of property and cash over a period of two-and-a-half years.

Jeff Novak, UW-Madison director of University Housing, said that when Housing Division officials became aware of the former employee’s suspected criminal activity early last year, they immediately reported it to the UW Police Department and campus officials and took steps to prevent it from continuing.

Investigators are recommending that prosecutors bring felony charges against the ex-employee. The university is not releasing the name of the employee.

After the alleged fraud was discovered, University Housing and the Division of Business Services hired an outside auditor to review business practices.

