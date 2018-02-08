Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / Some call it lobbying; For Boullion, it’s simply education

Some call it lobbying; For Boullion, it’s simply education

By: Chris Thompson February 8, 2018 12:34 pm

Prevailing wages played a big part in both the highest high points and lowest low points of Jim Boullion’s lobbying career.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo