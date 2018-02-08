Village to make offers to Foxconn property owners

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The southeastern Wisconsin village that will be the location of Foxconn Technology Group’s massive manufacturing complex is offering local homeowners 140 percent of fair market value for their property and landowners $50,000 per acre.

The Journal Times reports that the village of Mount Pleasant, located about 30 miles south of Milwaukee and 60 miles north of Chicago, announced its plans to make way for the Taiwanese company’s plant on Wednesday.

Village President Dave DeGroot says the area’s properties are in a “desirable location” and that “the amount the village is willing to give reflects that.”

The village is planning to meet with property owners individually to present offers.