Wisconsin to sell downtown Milwaukee office building, put up new $50 million building

Wisconsin officials plan to sell the state’s building at 6th and Wells streets in Milwaukee for private development and, at the same time, to seek a new spot to put up a $50 million office building, Gov. Scott Walker announced on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Walker said the state has issued a request for proposals for possible sites where it could put up a new office building. The project is expected to cost $50 million, and will most likely be recommended for enumeration in the state’s next two-year budget plan.

The RFP will close on March 9, and officials expect to select a site to purchase by May 28.

The existing Milwaukee state office building was built in 1963 and is becoming too old to continue using, according to a news release. The building also stands in a part of downtown Milwaukee now undergoing quite a bit of development.

Earlier this week, for instance, Foxconn Technology Group announced plans to buy the 611 Building on East Wisconsin Avenue from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., and to use the 131,000 office building as its Wisconsin headquarters.

The sale of the office building is part of a larger plan that will eventually result in the elimination of five private leases and consolidation of various agencies under one roof. Those changes are expected to save the state about $1.2 million a year in rent, maintenance and energy costs. The plans will eventually have the state occupying 111,786 fewer square feet of office space in the city.

Until the new building is completed, state workers will continue using the existing one.