3rd man dies after accident at Manitowoc Cranes’ Pa. facility

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a third man has died from injuries following an accident at a Pennsylvania crane manufacturer earlier this month.

The Franklin County (Pa.) coroner said 38-year-old Isaac Notz was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at York Hospital.

Coroner Jeff Conner said the Wisconsin resident died of blunt force trauma stemming from the Feb. 2 accident at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove, about 65 miles southwest of Harrisburg.

Pronounced dead at the scene of the accident were 49-year-old Chris Robison of Marion and 66-year-old John Marcoux of Chambersburg. Two other men were treated and released.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. The company is based in Manitowoc, Wis., where Notz was from.