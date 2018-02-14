Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Assembly passes bill allowing some schools to raise taxes

Assembly passes bill allowing some schools to raise taxes

By: Associated Press February 14, 2018 8:04 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill allowing low-spending school districts in Wisconsin to raise property taxes without a vote.
The bill, passed 91-2 on Tuesday, would apply only to districts where votes have not rejected a property-tax increase in the past three years. The goal is to eliminate an inequity in the school aid formula that has penalized low-spending districts.

About 100 districts are expected to be eligible.

The measure would increase the maximum that qualifying low-spending districts can spend in a combination of local property taxes and state aid per student from $9,100 to $9,400 for the 2018-2019 school year.

The bill would also increase by $6.5 million the amount of sparsity aid that is available to 144 qualifying schools that have 745 or fewer students and membership density of less than 10 students per square mile.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo