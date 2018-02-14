Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Judge Doyle Public Parking Ramp

BUILDING BLOCKS: Judge Doyle Public Parking Ramp

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 14, 2018 1:48 pm

Rendering courtesy of Lothan Van Hook DeStefano Architecture

Rendering courtesy of Lothan Van Hook DeStefano Architecture

Project name: Judge Doyle Public Parking Ramp

Address: 20 E. Wilson St., Madison

Cost: $32 million

Size: 245,000 gross square feet

Start date: Oct. 16, 2017

Estimated completion date: December 2018

Owner: City of Madison

General Contractor: J.P Cullen & Sons

Lead Architect: Lothan Van Hook DeStefano Architecture

Significance to the region: This parking ramp, being built mostly underground in downtown Madison, will have 565 parking stalls spread out among six levels. Five of those will be below ground and one above. Officials broke ground on the project in October. Work on the concrete structure is expected to start this spring, when about 2,000 loads of concrete will start to be delivered to the job site. The work on the new parking ramp comes as the first phase of the Judge Doyle Square redevelopment project. Once the ramp is up and running, the existing Government East ramp will be torn down to make way for the construction of a second new tower across the street. The second part of the project will be built by a private developer, Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo