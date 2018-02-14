BUILDING BLOCKS: Judge Doyle Public Parking Ramp

Project name: Judge Doyle Public Parking Ramp

Address: 20 E. Wilson St., Madison

Cost: $32 million

Size: 245,000 gross square feet

Start date: Oct. 16, 2017

Estimated completion date: December 2018

Owner: City of Madison

General Contractor: J.P Cullen & Sons

Lead Architect: Lothan Van Hook DeStefano Architecture

Significance to the region: This parking ramp, being built mostly underground in downtown Madison, will have 565 parking stalls spread out among six levels. Five of those will be below ground and one above. Officials broke ground on the project in October. Work on the concrete structure is expected to start this spring, when about 2,000 loads of concrete will start to be delivered to the job site. The work on the new parking ramp comes as the first phase of the Judge Doyle Square redevelopment project. Once the ramp is up and running, the existing Government East ramp will be torn down to make way for the construction of a second new tower across the street. The second part of the project will be built by a private developer, Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services.