Senate to vote on immigration compromise, Trump plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump would veto a bipartisan Senate compromise that would help young “Dreamer” immigrants and build his coveted border wall, the White House threatened on Thursday, fueling doubts that any immigration proposal would survive showdown votes.

In a written statement, the White House labeled the proposal a “dangerous policy that will harm the nation.” It singled out a provision that would direct the government to prioritize enforcement efforts against immigrants who arrive illegally.

Senate leaders scheduled votes for Thursday on Trump’s immigration proposal, as well as on a bipartisan compromise and two other proposals. In an ominous sign, the leaders opened the day’s debate by trading blame, as the prospects seemed to increase that the chamber’s long-awaited debate on the issue would end in stalemate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., assailed Democrats for failing to offer “a single proposal that gives us a realistic chance to make law.” Instead, he said, Democrats should back Trump’s “extremely generous” proposal.

Trump would offer 1.8 million Dreamers a 10- to 12-year process for gaining citizenship, provide $25 billion to build his coveted U.S.-Mexico border wall and restrict legal immigration. Dreamers are immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children and who are at risk of being deported because they lack permanent authorization to stay in the U.S.

Instead, Democratic leaders rallied behind a bipartisan plan that would also give 1.8 million Dreamers a chance for citizenship. That plan would also provide the $25 billion Trump wants for a border wall. But it would dole the money out over 10 years and would lack most of the limits Trump is seeking on legal immigration.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Trump has “stood in the way of every single proposal that has had a chance of becoming law.” He added, “The American people will blame President Trump and no one else for the failure to protect Dreamers.”

Overnight, the Department of Homeland Security said in an emailed statement that the bipartisan proposal would be “the end of immigration enforcement in America.”

That drew fire from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of eight GOP sponsors of the bipartisan plan.

“Instead of offering thoughts and advice — or even constructive criticism — they are acting more like a political organization intent on poisoning the well,” Graham said in a statement.

The bipartisan compromise was announced Wednesday by 16 senators with centrist views on immigration and was winning support from many Democrats, but it faced an uncertain fate.

Besides opposition by the administration and leading Republicans, the bipartisan plan gave rise qualms among Democrats. The party’s No. 2 leader in the Senate, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said some Democrats had “serious issues” with parts of the plan. Their misgivings centered on the provisions concerning Trump’s wall and a prohibition that would prevent Dreamers from sponsoring their parents for legal residency.

So far, neither Trump’s plan nor the bipartisan measure seemed to have support from 60 senators, the number that will be needed to win adoption. Republicans control the chamber 51-49, although Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has missed the last several weeks while battling cancer.