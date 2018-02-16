Quantcast
Home / Construction / Business Digest for Feb. 19, 2018

Business Digest for Feb. 19, 2018

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com February 16, 2018 12:59 pm

Pieper Electric a sponsor of bike tour

The Wisconsin Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society recently announced Pieper Electric will be an official three-year sponsor of the non-profit group’s Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour.

The two-day, 150-mile event, taking cyclists from Mequon to Manitowoc, will take place in late July. The group’s goal for 2018 is to raise $1.5 million.

 

Hernandez joins Kahler Slater

Manuel Hernandez has joined Kahler Slater as principal of strategic innovation and a practice leader of the firm’s healthcare team.

Hernandez has worked as both a physician and design professional. He was chosen by Healthcare Design Magazine in 2017 as one of its ten most influential people. He is also one of the few healthcare designers who remains active in clinical settings.

 

Wangard Partners adds Piro to senior management

Wangard Partners has added Jerry Piro to its development division. Piro will lead the company’s development, design and construction efforts.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in office, hospitality and multifamily development.

